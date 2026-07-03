A Sweet New Tradition: Chamber Launches Community Pop-Ups

Expand IOP Chamber Pop-Ups - 1

What happens when you combine free popsicles, ice cream treats and shopping local? You get an Isle of Palms Chamber Community Pop-Up!

The Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce is launching a fun new community tradition that gives residents and visitors another reason to explore the island's local businesses. The idea is simple: Stop by a Chamber member business, enjoy a complimentary frozen treat, meet your neighbors and discover everything our local businesses have to offer.

The inaugural Community Pop-Up will take place Thursday, July 23, from noon to 2 p.m. at Just Beachy, located in the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Palm Boulevard. The event is free and open to everyone.

Guests can enjoy complimentary popsicles and ice cream treats while supplies last, thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation. Just Beachy will also give away one beach chair and one gift card, with winners drawn at 2 p.m. Winners must be present to claim their prizes.

“One of our goals is to create more opportunities for people to discover and support the incredible businesses that make the Isle of Palms such a special place,” said Chamber President Zach Lary. “Sometimes all it takes is a simple reason to stop in, meet a local business owner, browse the store and reconnect with neighbors.”

The Chamber plans to host Community Pop-Ups throughout the year at different member businesses, with each event featuring its own unique twist. The goal is to create fun, family-friendly experiences while helping more people discover the outstanding local businesses that make the island thrive.

Whether you're picking up beach gear, cooling off with a frozen treat or simply stopping by to say hello, everyone is invited. Bring your family, invite your friends and join us as we kick off what we hope becomes a new Isle of Palms tradition — one pop at a time.