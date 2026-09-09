Charleston Symphony Appoints Philip Smith as Inaugural Trumpet Laureate

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) proudly announces internationally acclaimed trumpeter Philip Smith as the orchestra’s inaugural Trumpet Laureate, an innovative artistic appointment and unprecedented honor in the Symphony’s history.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest orchestral trumpet players of his generation, Smith brings a remarkable legacy spanning nearly five decades of performance, teaching, and artistic leadership. He served for 36 years with the New York Philharmonic, being appointed Co-Principal Trumpet by Zubin Mehta, and then Principal Trumpet, The Paula Levin Chair.

“Creating the position of Trumpet Laureate for Phil reflects not only his unparalleled artistry, but also the impact he has already had on our musicians, audiences, and community,” said Michael Smith, CEO of the Charleston Symphony. “This appointment underscores our continued commitment to artistic excellence.”

Philip Smith’s relationship with the Charleston Symphony has deepened in recent seasons, appearing regularly as a guest musician and through collaborations with the CSO brass section. In 2025, he joined the orchestra for its Carnegie Hall debut concert, further reinforcing his connection to the organization during a major milestone for the orchestra. In 2018, he also reprised the New York Philharmonic’s acclaimed Holiday Brass program, conducting and hosting the Charleston Symphony Brass and special guest, Doc Severinsen.

“Phil Smith represents the very highest standard of orchestral brass playing,” said Artistic Director, Yuriy Bekker. “What makes him especially remarkable is the combination of extraordinary artistry, humility, and generosity. Having him continue this relationship with the Charleston Symphony is deeply meaningful for our orchestra.”

As Trumpet Laureate, Smith will serve as an artistic ambassador for the Charleston Symphony while performing with the orchestra for the 2026-2027 Season. He will also join CSO Principal Trumpet, Antonio Martí, performing Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Trumpets on the season’s Opening Weekend (September 25 & 26, 2026 at the Charleston Gaillard Center).

During his celebrated career, Smith performed under many of the world’s most renowned conductors, including Zubin Mehta, Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Masur, Lorin Maazel, and Alan Gilbert. He appeared as soloist in numerous world premieres and major concerto performances with the New York Philharmonic and orchestras around the globe.

A graduate of The Juilliard School, Smith began his professional career when Sir Georg Solti appointed him to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra while he was still a student. He later earned international recognition not only as a performer, but also as a teacher, conductor, clinician, and recording artist. In 2005 he was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Academy of Music, in 2006 he was given the International Trumpet Guild Honorary Award, and in 2022 was awarded the Edwin Franko Goldman Memorial Citation from the American Bandmasters Association. Smith was appointed as the William F. and Pamela P. Prokasy Professor in the Arts at the University of Georgia Hugh Hodgson School of Music in 2014, retiring in 2025 as Professor Emeritus.