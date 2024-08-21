Commentary: Island Youth Need “Silly, Serious, Spiritual”

Expand Sunrise Hike - a group of high schoolers hiked to see God's glorious sunrise while at camp (Provided)

I was cut from the junior varsity baseball team. I felt ruined, broken, and lost. Baseball was my life. That may sound dramatic, and as an adult, I agree. However, when you’re a 14-year-old high school freshman, your identity is like freshly mixed concrete—far from being set—and you’re facing biological, relational, and educational changes all around you.

As some read this, it’s possible your mind is recalling a time when, as a teen, you felt ruined, broken, or lost.

I’m grateful for my parents and other adults who kept me grounded during my hurt; they were a source of love and care to my teenage psyche. Unexpectedly, the next and greatest source of love, encouragement, growth, care, and challenge in my teenage world came from the youth group at my home church.

As part of the youth group (also called student ministry), I wasn’t pushed or pressured by any adult or peer to follow God. In fact, I was given space to honestly wrestle with questions of life and faith. And I did. I was loved and treated with respect, even when I didn’t believe—you might say the group allowed me to belong before I believed.

It was in youth group, at age 15, that I placed my faith in Christ, and my life was forever changed. During the remaining years of high school, I belonged to an amazing youth group where I could be silly, serious, and spiritual. Four years after leaving the youth group, I graduated from college and returned to serve as an intern. That internship propelled me into a ministry calling that led to 15 years as a student minister at two churches.

Today, I’m writing as the pastor of DeepWater Church, a church committed to the next generation. Most importantly, I’m writing as a dad of three daughters, two of whom are in the youth age group. Truthfully, I’m more convinced than ever that youth need a youth group or student ministry that will encourage and inspire them to be SILLY, SERIOUS, and SPIRITUAL.

Expand Shaving Cream Battle - yep, that really happened, it was epic! (Provided)

SILLY—Youth need good, clean fun, and church programs should include adventure, fun, and appropriate amounts of silliness.

SERIOUS—Youth need a group where they can be challenged to be honest and to wrestle with the serious questions of life and faith.

SPIRITUAL—Youth need a group that will care for them emotionally and inspire them to grow spiritually.

As the school year begins, there are many opportunities for middle and high school students, but don’t forget about the need for groups that promote the silly, serious, and spiritual.

Check out a list of church youth/student groups on the two islands, and spread the word; let’s get those middle and high school students involved.

God bless our next generation of island youth.

Student/Youth Ministry Opportunities on the islands:

Church of the Holy Cross (SI) Sunday Morning Youth (6th-12th Graders) - 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Fourth Sundays (6th-12th Graders) - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Expand Worship Leading - youth involved in spiritual leadership in the church (Provided)

DeepWater Church (IOP) High School D-Group Bible Study (9th-12th Graders) - Sundays, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Forrest Trail (Newton Home) DeepWater Students (6th-12th Graders) - Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Building

First United Methodist Church (IOP)

Sunday Morning Youth (6th-12th Graders) - 10:00 a.m. Sunday Night Live, (6th-12th Graders) - 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. High School Beach Bible Study - 1st Wednesday of every month, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (starting in October)

*Note that other island churches may have youth opportunities, but that information was unavailable at the time of printing.