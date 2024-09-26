14th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo

× Expand MPCC banner

Please join us for our 14th annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo, scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at the Omar Shrine Convention Center. The Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, samples and food. There will be a happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. As always, admission and parking are FREE.