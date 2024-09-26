14th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo

to

Omar Shrine Auditorium 176 Patriots Point Road, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464

Please join us for our 14th annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo, scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at the Omar Shrine Convention Center. The Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, samples and food. There will be a happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. As always, admission and parking are FREE.

Info

Omar Shrine Auditorium 176 Patriots Point Road, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464
Lifestyle
to
Google Calendar - 14th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo - 2024-09-26 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 14th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo - 2024-09-26 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 14th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo - 2024-09-26 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 14th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo - 2024-09-26 11:00:00 ical