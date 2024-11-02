× Expand Charleston Parks Conservancy 14th Annual Party for the Parks Palm Royale

The Charleston Parks Conservancy’s 14th annual Party for the Parks will be November 2, 2024, at Colonial Lake. This year’s theme, “Palm Royale,” invites you to step back in time to the glamour and opulence of Palm Beach in the 1960s. Prepare to be dazzled by a night of elegance, luxury, and unforgettable entertainment.

Colonial Lake will be transformed into a lavish Palm Royale paradise, with swaying palms, chic cabanas, and a vibrant color palette reminiscent of the iconic era. Guests will enjoy an evening under the stars, surrounded by the shimmering waters of the lake and the lush beauty of Charleston’s historic park.

General Admission: $175

VIP: $300

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m. They sell out quickly so be sure to mark your calendars!

Join Charleston’s leading businesses, elevate your brand to a coveted audience and guarantee a spot at the most exciting party of the year by becoming an event sponsor! Sponsorships start at $1,000 and customized exclusive sponsorships start at $5,000. Choose from exclusive options like Bar Sponsor, VIP Sponsor, Lake Lounge Sponsor, and more! Act now before prices increase on September 1st.

Proceeds from the Party for the Parks and raffle will directly benefit the invaluable work of the Charleston Parks Conservancy, ensuring that the nonprofit organization can continue to offer free programs for the community, like Grow it Forward and Cut Flower Programs. These programs engage people of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a sense of community. Community members come together, connect with one another, and build relationships through shared experiences in the parks.