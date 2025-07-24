2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC

to

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

Made to Magnify God!

Our VBS will encourage kids to look closely at the details of God’s amazing world and magnify, or proclaim, the greatness of God. God made us, cares about us, loves us, forgives us, and is faithful to keep all His promises to us. We can praise God together! We were made to magnify God! This is a free event and dinner will be provided each night!

Dates & Times:

July 24-26th from 5:30-8:30pm, with a Sunday celebration on July 27th @ 11am with lunch to follow.

Info

Purple Circles Advertising Presentation - SIBC
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Entertainment, Lifestyle
843-883-3601
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-24 17:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-25 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-25 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-25 17:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-26 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-26 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-26 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC - 2025-07-26 17:30:00 ical