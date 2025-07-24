2025 VBS - Vacation Bible School - SIBC

Made to Magnify God!

Our VBS will encourage kids to look closely at the details of God’s amazing world and magnify, or proclaim, the greatness of God. God made us, cares about us, loves us, forgives us, and is faithful to keep all His promises to us. We can praise God together! We were made to magnify God! This is a free event and dinner will be provided each night!

Dates & Times:

July 24-26th from 5:30-8:30pm, with a Sunday celebration on July 27th @ 11am with lunch to follow.