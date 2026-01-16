21st Annual Wild Dunes Author Event and Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe

× Expand Mary Alice Monroe Author Event Mary Alice Monroe Author Event & Weekend at Wild Dunes Resort

Experience the 21st Annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe, taking place January 16–18 at Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms. Each year, more than 500 readers gather for this celebrated literary weekend of immersive author programming. For over two decades, the beachside series has connected book lovers with beloved, bestselling, and award-winning authors, including founder Mary Alice Monroe. Tickets include access to the multi-day experience, from the kick-off party to in-depth author conversations, writing workshops, book signings and more.