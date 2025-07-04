4th of July Cookout at Wild Dunes Resort

× Expand Wild Dunes Celebrate Independence Day at Wild Dunes Resort

Celebrate Independence Day at Wild Dunes Resort with our 4th of July Cookout! Each ticket includes access to our casual southern style cookout menu. Location: Osprey Terrace at the Sweetgrass Inn Time: 5:00 pm -6:30pm Pricing: Adult (ages 13+) -$50 Child (ages 4-12) $20 Young Child (ages 3 and under) - Free Cash Bar will be available In case of inclement weather, this event will be moved to the Osprey Ballroom & Foyer. Prices are subject to 25% service charge and 11% tax Wild Dunes Club Members can receive 20% off World of Hyatt points do not apply