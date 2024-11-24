The ARK of SC's Alzheimer’s Awareness Month Retro Bash

× Expand The ARK of SC logo he ARK of SC Hosts Retro Bash to Commemorate National Family Caregiver Month and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

In South Carolina, approximately 216,000 residents provided an estimated 355 million hours of unpaid care to family members affected by Alzheimer’s Disease or Related Dementia (ADRD) in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for caregiver support. To honor these dedicated individuals during National Family Caregiver Month and National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, The ARK of SC is hosting a Retro Bash on November 24, 2024, from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn Summerville, located at 406 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29486. Guests can enjoy a DJ spinning classic '60s and '70s tunes, Elvis and Fonzie impersonators, retro-themed treats like Coke, root beer floats, and elevated diner-inspired food. Adult tickets are $25 each, including beer and wine, plus exciting raffle prizes. This family-friendly event includes tickets for a family of four at $60, and children under 10 are free. The ARK of SC is dedicated to providing vital support services for families affected by ADRD.

Proceeds from the Retro Bash will directly support The ARK’s essential programs, providing hope and relief to families impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease. With nearly 40% of caregivers dying before their care receivers and 70% facing similar fates after age 70, the need for awareness and support is more critical than ever.