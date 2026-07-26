Artist in Residence Reception at Wild Dunes Resort

Join us at The Gallery at Sweetgrass for an evening of art, conversation, and cocktails as we celebrate July Resident Artist Fallon.

Meet the artist, explore the current exhibition, and enjoy a relaxed gathering with fellow art enthusiasts in a beautiful gallery setting.

Wednesday, July 30 | 5:00–7:00 PM | The Gallery at Sweetgrass

Guests are invited to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments while viewing Fallon’s latest pieces and connecting with fellow art enthusiasts.

As Artist-in-Residence, Fallon has spent the month creating, engaging with visitors, and sharing her artistic process within the gallery. This special reception offers an opportunity to meet the artist, learn more about her creative journey, and experience her work.

This event is complimentary and open to the public. No RSVP is required.