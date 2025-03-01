Black History Soul Meet & Eat

× Expand Krystal Klear Productions Event Flyer

It's time for a Krystal Klear Komeback black history style!

Come and enjoy an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, expressive art forms, networking, vendors, black history trivia, and prizes!

Featured Artists:

~Kae Glass Music - Song

~Antwonn Gathers - Live Visual Art

~Akua Page - Gullah Geechee Storytelling & Education

~Wona Womalan West African Drum & Dance Ensemble - Rhythms

Attire: Afrocentric

Admission:

~Adults - $20 (Includes 1 entry to win the black history basket)

~Children Ages 6-17 - $10

~Children Ages 5 & Under - Free

(All child admissions include a black history coloring activity book while supplies last.)

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://2025BHSME.eventbrite.com or at www.KrystalKlearProductions.com under upcoming projects. You can get more entries to win the black history basket online prior to the event or during the event.

A portion of the proceeds will go to EC Youth's non-profit organization, L.E.E.L. (Learn Earn, Earn Learn) Program, which allows students to learn about entrepreneurship and financial literacy, earn stipends, and register to receive scholarships at EC Youth events.

It's the Ultimate KKP Experience Black History style! For more information or to be a vendor or sponsor, contact Krystal Klear Productions at (843) 608-9416 or KrystalKlearProductions1@gmail.com.