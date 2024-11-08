Carolina Surf Film Fest

× Expand Mex 1 Coastal Cantina CSFF24

The Carolina Surf Film Festival is back at Mex 1 West Ashley on November 8th and 9th! This year is a big year as the festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. We have some awesome videos lined up for this year's festival. Doors open at 5 PM, and the films will begin at 7 PM. To purchase tickets, head to the link below.

Carolina Surf Film Festival

96 Wave

Warrior Surf Foundation

Parrot Surf Shop

McKevlin's Surf Shop

Ocean Surf Shop

Charleston Ocean Athletes

Huriyali

Carolina Surf Brand