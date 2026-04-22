CATR's 5th Annual Derby Party

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The Waverly 94 Stuart Street , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29403

Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding's Annual Derby Party brings the glamour and excitement of the Kentucky Derby to Charleston!

Ladies, pick out your fancy hats and gentleman, grab your bow ties for a memorable party complete with all the derby essentials. CATR's Derby Party includes an open bar and specialty cocktails, Southern fare, fun contests, horse betting raffles, auctions and premium viewing of the big race!

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The Waverly 94 Stuart Street , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29403
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle
843-559-6040
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