CATR's 5th Annual Derby Party

× Expand Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding Attendees have a blast changing lives at the annual Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding Derby Party.

Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding's Annual Derby Party brings the glamour and excitement of the Kentucky Derby to Charleston!

Ladies, pick out your fancy hats and gentleman, grab your bow ties for a memorable party complete with all the derby essentials. CATR's Derby Party includes an open bar and specialty cocktails, Southern fare, fun contests, horse betting raffles, auctions and premium viewing of the big race!