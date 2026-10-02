Christmas Stories at Wild Dunes
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Sweetgrass Inn at the Wild Dunes Resort 5757 palm Boulevard, South Carolina 29451
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Wild Dunes Resort
Christmas Stories
Gather 'round as Santa’s helpers bring classic Christmas tales to life. Enjoy the magic of the season during this free, festive storytelling event by Santa's Elves. Seating is first-come, first-served, so be sure to arrive early, and note that tickets are complimentary, but reservations are required.
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Sweetgrass Inn at the Wild Dunes Resort 5757 palm Boulevard, South Carolina 29451
Entertainment, Lifestyle