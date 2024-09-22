Drink Pink: A Charleston Rosé

× Expand photo by Ben Egelson Come celebrate the last day of summer on the filed with us at Joe Riley Stadium

Join us September 22nd for the Ultimate Last Day of Summer Party in Charleston, SC!

Drink Pink will take place from 1-7pm on the field at Joe Riley Park (Home of the RiverDogs) and feature an incredible music lineup, rosé samples, full bars serving, liquor, beer, seltzers, of course rosé, and non-alcoholic drinks.

This festival will offer GA, Reserved VIP , and All-inclusive* VIP ticket options. Get your tickets today, prices will continue to increase as the date approaches.

Details:

We'll be transforming The Joe into a pink and white field of dreams with tons of Instagram-worthy photo ops, ornate floral décor, Slate 360 photo booths, and more incredible custom-made surprises. All guests are invited to dress in their finest pink and white attire and accessories. A pink carpet will guide you to the field where we will be serving rosé and traditional cocktails all while bands and DJs set the vibes for the fête.

Music lineup:

Vavo

Midnight City

Charleston's Starr Queen and The Crew that you know and love from the Commodore

More to come!

General Admission Tickets include:

Access to the field at Joe Riley Park musical guests

Rosé samples from several distributors

Access to several full bars on the field and concourse

Numerous professional photographers and videographers capturing the day

VIP Reserved Tickets are sold in sets of 2 and include:

Everything that comes with GA tickets and:

Access to the covered Murray's Mezzanine off right field with a private bar

A complimentary bottle of rosé (per pair)

Access to our reserved VIP section on the field next to the stage

Expedited entry to the festival

Our signature stainless steel wine tumbler!

All-inclusive VIP Tickets Include:

Everything that comes with GA tickets and:

Access to the exclusive Segra Club

Open bar* including rosé, beer, wine and seltzer

Buffet inside the club

Reserved club level seating

AC inside the club

Access to our reserved VIP section on the field next to the stage

Expedited entry to the festival

Our signature stainless steel wine tumbler!

*Liquor drinks not included. There will be the option to purchase cocktails at any bar.

Get your tickets today before prices go up and let's get ready for a sublime last day of summer celebration and to Drink Pink!

**This event is 21+. Refunds will be accepted up to 30 days before the event day.**

We love and welcome Designated Drivers to join us. If you do choose to drink, please drink responsibly and have a plan for a safe ride home!