Easter Sunday 2025

to

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

Join us on Easter Sunday for a joyful morning of fellowship and celebration!

@ 8:30 AM - Free Pancake Breakfast - Come hungry and enjoy a delicious start to the day!

@ 10 AM - Easter Worship Service - Experience the hope and joy of the Resurrection!

@ 11 AM - Easter Egg Hunt - Fun for the little ones as they search for hidden treasures!

EVERYONE IS WELCOME - so bring your family, friends, and neighbors as we gather to celebrate the good news of the Resurrection of Jesus! We look forward to having you join us!

Info

Purple Circles Advertising Presentation - SIBC
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle
843-883-3601
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Easter Sunday 2025 - 2025-04-20 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Easter Sunday 2025 - 2025-04-20 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Easter Sunday 2025 - 2025-04-20 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Easter Sunday 2025 - 2025-04-20 08:30:00 ical