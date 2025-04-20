Easter Sunday 2025
to
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
www.sibc.church
Join us on Easter Sunday for a joyful morning of fellowship and celebration!
@ 8:30 AM - Free Pancake Breakfast - Come hungry and enjoy a delicious start to the day!
@ 10 AM - Easter Worship Service - Experience the hope and joy of the Resurrection!
@ 11 AM - Easter Egg Hunt - Fun for the little ones as they search for hidden treasures!
EVERYONE IS WELCOME - so bring your family, friends, and neighbors as we gather to celebrate the good news of the Resurrection of Jesus! We look forward to having you join us!