× Expand www.sibc.church Easter Sunday 2026 - Ad - 1 Easter Sunday at SIBC

Easter is not just another Sunday. It is the day that changed everything. And it still can.

The resurrection of Jesus is a living hope that renews minds, restores relationships, reshapes hearts, and transforms the way we see our lives and our future. Fear gives way to peace. Despair turns into hope.

Join us this Easter as we celebrate the risen Savior and discover what resurrection hope can do in your life.

8:30am - FREE Pancake Breakfast

10:00am - Church Service

11:00am - Egg Hunt