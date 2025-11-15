Fall Artisan Market

× Expand Lydia Hadley Patrons browse holiday ornaments at the Sandcastle.

The Sandcastle’s annual holiday shopping event, the Artisan Market, returns on Saturday, Nov. 15. This pop-up shop will feature local artists and makers with their original paintings, photographs, handcrafted pottery and wooden goods, jewelry, and home decorations for sale. Pick up a unique and meaningful gift, a small token of appreciation for your holiday host, or something to decorate your home.

The final day of the market will be open to the public, so get there early for the best selection.