Fall & Winter Holiday Happenings at Wild Dunes Resort

Tis the season for fall harvests and winter festivities at Wild Dunes Resort. Bring the family together for a variety of holiday activities and feasts.

Harvest Festival | Palmetto Hall & Swim Center

November 27th 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family and experience the magic of the Harvest Festival! Savor a fall-inspired menu packed with seasonal delights and timeless favorites. Try your hand at thrilling carnival games, meet the friendly animals at the petting zoo, and bounce into fun with our exciting inflatable attractions. There's something for everyone to enjoy!

Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade | Swim Center

November 28th 10:30 a.m.

Kick off your Turkey Day festivities with a Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade—a fun-filled event for both participants and spectators! Participants can decorate their own golf cart or rent one on-site to join in the celebration. Show off your creativity as you compete for the title of best-decorated cart, with prizes awarded for outstanding design, creativity, and theme. It’s the perfect way to start the holiday!

Holiday Festival | Osprey Terrace & Ballroom at the Sweetgrass Inn

November 29th 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Start the Christmas season with family fun at the Holiday Festival! This cherished tradition features a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will light the Christmas tree at sundown, marking the official start of the festive season. Guests can savor a mouthwatering oyster roast alongside a variety of other delicious treats. Kids can get creative with gingerbread house making, ornament decorating, and even writing letters to Santa - a magical evening for all ages!

Breakfast With Santa | Osprey Ballroom

December 14 or December 15 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

You heard it here first—Santa is coming to town, and he’s joining us for a festive breakfast! Capture the memories with a professional photographer on-site to make this event truly unforgettable. While meeting the jolly man himself is sure to thrill guests of all ages, parents can also indulge in the Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar throughout the event. Don’t miss this magical morning!