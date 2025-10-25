Frightmare by the Sea

Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Join us for a spooktacular evening at Wild Dunes Resort's Plaza, where every outlet will come alive with Halloween spirit! From 6pm to 8pm, the plaza will transform into a festive hub of trick-or-treating excitement. Each outlet/participating resort department will be adorned with spooky decorations and will have delicious treats ready for eager trick-or-treaters of all ages.

As dusk settles, the highlight of the evening kicks off at 7pm: our thrilling costume contest (Ages 12 & under). Show off your most creative, scary, or funny costumes for a chance to win exciting prizes! A lively DJ will set the mood with haunting tunes and keep the energy high throughout the event.

Join us for an evening of treats, costumes, and community fun that promises to be unforgettable!

Entertainment, Food & Drink
8663595593
