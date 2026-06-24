The Gallery at Sweetgrass Children's Art Classes

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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Little artists ages 10-14 are welcomed to visit in the Gallery at Sweetgrass for a fun-filled creative adventure, where local artist Lilly Jones guides young guests step by step through the art of painting. All supplies are included. *Please email thegalleryatsweetgrass@wilddunesresort.com with any questions.*

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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
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