The Gallery at Sweetgrass Children's Art Classes
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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
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Wild Dunes Resort
The Gallery at Sweetgrass Children's Art Classes
Little artists ages 10-14 are welcomed to visit in the Gallery at Sweetgrass for a fun-filled creative adventure, where local artist Lilly Jones guides young guests step by step through the art of painting. All supplies are included. *Please email thegalleryatsweetgrass@wilddunesresort.com with any questions.*
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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
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