Get To The Point & Party With A Purpose fundraising event flyer.

Event Details:

• Name: Get To The Point & Party With A Purpose

• Hosted By: The Point – https://thepointis.org

• Date: August 10, 2025 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm

• Location: Founders Hall – 1500 Old Towne Rd. Charleston, SC 29407

Get To The Point & Party With A Purpose, hosted by The Point is a special tasting and pairing fundraising event with local chefs/restaurants, bakeries, wine companies, breweries, and distilleries. This event directly supports local women in need, with proceeds going toward breast cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment assistance programs in our community. We’re bringing together passionate supporters, local businesses, and generous donors to create a meaningful and memorable afternoon—one that combines great spirits with a great cause. We are going to be selling 300 general admission tickets as well as, 50 VIP tickets for a separate Bourbon & Cigars experience and 50 VIP tickets for a Wine tasting & Charcuterie demo. We are also offering live music, chef demonstrations, beverage tasting tips, yard games, pop – up shops, raffle items, auction items and other exciting fundraising elements. The Point is a local women’s non-profit organization (501c3) that is dedicated to supporting groups in the Lowcountry that focus on women in need with a special emphasis on breast cancer detection, treatment, and education.