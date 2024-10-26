Halloween Bar Crawl and $1,000 Costume Contest on King Street

Charleston's only locally hosted Halloween Bar Crawl is back! Plus, we’re giving away $1,000 cold hard cash to the costume contest winner!

This is Charleston's ONLY locally hosted Halloween Bar Crawl, and probably the only one with bars actually confirmed to participate. Please don't be fooled by those scammers - they pop up for all of the big holidays.

Grab your friends and head down to King Street for the craziest Halloween event Charleston has to offer and a chance to win $1,000!

Last year we sold out 2 days prior to the crawl, so don’t wait to get your tickets for this one!

We have Charleston's best bars, DJs at every stops, insane drinks specials, tons of swag, and best yet, $1,000 in costume contest prize money. That's right, we will be giving away over $1,000!

TLDR: Bar Crawl with over 1,000 crawlers, insane drink specials, $1,000 cash costume contest. Sexiest and funniest costumes in Charleston. Get tickets today, prices go up as event approaches!

Tickets to the crawl ARE REQUIRED to receive free and priority entry to participating bars, drink specials, giveaways, swag and be eligible for our costume contest!

Get your tickets today!

Seriously though, last year we sold out three times, set the record for our biggest crawl (at that point) ever, and had to shut tickets off two days before the crawl! Get your tickets today! This event will likely sell out again and prices only go up as the date approaches!

How will the crawl work?

Check-in and registration parties will be from 2 - 5 pm at Uptown Social or Frontier Lounge, where you will check-in and get your scorecards/maps, event tees, koozies, other swag and enjoy our registration parties. From there you can freely crawl at your own pace to any of the other 7 participating bars and enjoy crazy drink specials, DJs and free & priority entry!!!

Costume Contest

We will also have a costume contest with $1,000 of cold hard cash on the line, with 4 chances to win!!!!

-Best Overall - $350

-Best Group - $350

-Sexiest - $150

-Funniest - $150

Crawl Ticket Includes:

-Custom Halloween Crawl Tees for the first 300 to check-in

-Discounted drink specials including: $3 Bud Lights, $4 shots, $5 Tito's and MORE!!

-Registration party to kick off the crawl

-Best Dressed Contest + Prize

-The first 400 crawlers to check in will get our custom Halloween Crawl koozie

-Professional photographers and videographers on hand to capture the

-Free and priority entry to all participating bars (with the size of this crawl those without tickets will likely be waiting in line to get it), Djs at every stop

-1,500+ crawlers in their scariest/sexiest costumes!!

-Portion of ticket sales will support Going Places

Bar Partners:

-Uptown Social

-Share House

-Ink

-Republic

-Silver Dollar

-Frontier Lounge

-Trio

-Ritual

-More to come

Drink Features:

-$6 Red Bull Cocktails

-$5 Tito's & Cutwater Tequila Cocktails

-$4 Twisted Teas

-$3 Bud Light

-$4 Cutwater shots

-$4 Tito's White Tea Shots

Follow Blue Steel Productions on Facebook and Instagram to view weekly updates including drink specials.

A portion of ticket sales will go to support Going Places Nonprofit

Join us on October 26th for the best Halloween event Charleston has to offer!

This event is 21+, and valid IDs are required

**Drinking is 100% optional! Although this is a "bar crawl", that doesn't mean you are required to drink to participate. You do not have to purchase drinks at any bar in order to participate and get your scorecard stamped to earn your event t-shirt. We love and welcome Designated Drivers to join us. If you do choose to drink, please drink responsibly.