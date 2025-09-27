Happy Steps 5K benefiting Camp Happy Days

× Expand Camp Happy Days 2025 SM Posts Happy Steps - 1 Supporting childhood cancer, one step at a time.

Every day, brave kids in South Carolina are fighting battles no child should ever have to face. But together, we can take steps toward making a difference.

Join Camp Happy Days on Saturday, September 27th for Happy Steps, a 5K run/walk starting and finishing at the Sullivan's Island Elementary School Beach Entrance—all in support of

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. After the race, head over to The Island Club to celebrate with raffles, auction items, food provided by Halls Chophouse of Nexton, cocktails, and race awards—all to benefit children fighting cancer.

Every step you take helps bring hope, joy, and support to the kids who need it most.

Registration starts at 8AM

Run starts at 9AM

Island Club after party immediately following