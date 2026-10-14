House Beautiful Whole Home 2026 Charleston

× Expand Photo: House Beautiful House Beautiful magazine brings 2026 Whole Home experience to Charleston to benefit Lowcountry Food Bank

House Beautiful Whole Home Tour 2026: Tour, Shop, & Nourish. Weekends in October at 284 Meeting St., Charleston, 29401. Tickets are $50. Visitors must reserve a time slot. Experience extraordinary design featuring two beautifully furnished condominiums transformed by eight talented design teams. Enjoy a self-guided tour of inspiring interiors and shop select designer furnishings and décor. All proceeds from purchases benefit Lowcountry Food Bank to nourish neighbors who experience food insecurity throughout coastal South Carolina.

Event URL: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/hbhetp/event/housebeautiful_lcfb2026/