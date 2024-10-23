JI Haunts Presents: Nightmare at The Rickhouse

× Expand JI Haunts James Island - 1 rickhouse

Starting on October 18th “The Nightmare at The Rickhouse” will scare, spook, and startle you as you walk through the some of the best known horror movies. The entire event is indoors, so not even the weather can stop the scares; rain or shine, the thrills will be divine.

Charleston favorite Roti Rolls will be scaring up some tasty treats. Spooky spirited cocktails will flow in souvenir cups from Cannon Distillery, Ghost Tequila, Nippitaty Distillery, and Virgil Kane. Cold beer, wine and Coke products will also be available for purchase. Lyft, Uber and Rideshares are highly encouraged!!!

Not recommended for children under 13 years of age. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at the venue.