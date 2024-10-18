JI Haunts Presents: Nightmare at The Rickhouse

× Expand JI Haunts James Island - 1 JI Haunts At The Rickhouse

The Rickhouse, a soon to open 14,000 square foot event space on James Island by Cannon Distillery is being haunted by the creative team at JI Haunts for 16 nights in October.

Starting on October 18th “The Nightmare at The Rickhouse” will scare, spook, and startle you as you walk through the some of the best known horror movies. The entire event is indoors, so not even the weather can stop the scares; rain or shine, the thrills will be divine.

Charleston favorite Roti Rolls will be scaring up some tasty treats. Spooky-spirited cocktails will flow in souvenir cups from Cannon Distillery, Ghost Tequila, Nippitaty Distillery, and Virgil Kane. Cold beer, wine, and Coke products will also be available for purchase. Lyft, Uber, and Rideshares are highly encouraged!!!

Not recommended for children under 13 years of age. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at the venue.