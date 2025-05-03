× Expand Huey’s at Wild Dunes Kentucky Derby Party at Huey’s at Wild Dunes

Derby Day is coming to the Lowcountry on Saturday, May 3rd at Huey’s as Wild Dunes Resort is transforming into a spirited Southern soiree, offering a front-row seat to Kentucky Derby festivities, beachside style.

In collaboration with Woodford Reserve, the celebration takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 PM, with a bourbon tasting at 5 PM, accompanied by bites and a curated cocktail menu that captures the essence of the Derby. Standout sips include the Dark Horse Margarita, blending Herradura Reposado with Charred Orange Curaçao and Dunes Citrus Mix; the Golden Derby, a refreshing twist with Vodka or Woodford Rye, Grapefruit, and Honey; and the Triple Crown Julep, a bold take on a classic with Woodford Reserve, three kinds of mint, and aromatic bitters. For those skipping the spirits, non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Guests are invited to arrive in their Derby best for a chance to win prizes in the “Best Hat” and “Best Dressed” contests. Tickets are not required, however, reservations are strongly recommended. The event is free to enter.