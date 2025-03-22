× Expand Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Emerald Gold Art Deco Great Gatsby Invitation (4.25 x 5.5 in) (1920 x 1080 px) - 2 Love Your Neighbor Celebration

oin Us at the Love Your Neighbor Celebration Hosted by The Dunlin Resort!

You’re invited to a night of elegance and impact at the Love Your Neighbor Celebration on Saturday, March 22, hosted by the luxurious Dunlin Resort. This annual event is a highlight of the year, bringing together community champions to celebrate our collective accomplishments and raise vital funds to support our mission.

Event Highlights:

✨ Silent/Live Auction: Bid on extraordinary items and one-of-a-kind experiences.

🍷 Wine Pull: Try your luck for the chance to take home a fantastic bottle.

🍽️ Seated Dinner: Savor a beautifully crafted menu in an elegant setting.

🎶 Live Music: Relax and enjoy captivating performances.

🏆 Love Your Neighbor Award: Honor a volunteer who exemplifies our mission.

💡 Inspiring Program: Hear stories of transformation and how your support makes a difference.

🎉 And More Surprises!

📅 Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

🕒 Time: 5:30 PM

📍 Location: Dunlin Resort

1030 Sound Drive, Johns Island, SC 29455

🎩 Attire: Black Tie Optional

This evening promises to be both memorable and meaningful, with surprises and inspiration around every corner. All proceeds will benefit Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, empowering lives and strengthening our community.

Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and get ready to experience the power of coming together to make a difference. We can’t wait to see you there!