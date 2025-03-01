Mardi Gras Bar Crawl on King Street

× Expand Blue Steel Productions Get your tickets before prices go up

Dress up in purple, green, gold and most importantly lots of beads and join us for an all day party on King Street!

Check-in will be from 1- 4 pm at The Brick where you will pick up your scorecards and other swag, then crawl to the other participating bars on your scorecard, enjoying drink specials and getting your scorecard marked at each bar.

What’s included:

-Mardi Gras Bar Crawl koozie

-Be among the first to finish the crawl with a completed scorecard to get a collectible Mardi Gras Bar Crawl t-shirt

-Drink specials including $5 Tito's & Cutwater, $4 Twisted Tea, $3 Bud Light, $7 High Rise, and more!

-Professional photographer and videographer to capture the fun

-Free and priority entry (with ticket) to all participating bars plus DJs at multiple stops

-Beads, beads and more beads, plus tons of crawlers dressed up

Bar Partners:

-The Brick

-Share House

-Republic

-Silver Dollar

-Ritual

-Frontier

Drink Specials:

-$3 Bud Lights

-$4 Tito's White Tea shots, Cutwater Tequila shots, Twisted Teas

-$5 Tito's cocktails, Cutwater Tequila cocktails

-$6 Cocktails with Red Bull, Sun Cruisers

-$7 High Rises

Ticket prices will rise as the date approaches. Get yours now!

**Drinking is 100% optional! Although this is a "bar crawl", that doesn't mean you are required to drink to participate. You do not have to purchase drinks at any bar in order to participate and get your scorecard stamped to earn your event t-shirt. We love and welcome Designated Drivers to join us. If you do choose to drink, please drink responsibly!**