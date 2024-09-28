Mermaids & Mateys

to

Tides Folly Beach 1 Center Street, Folly Beach, South Carolina 29439

Center Street will be closed for "Salty Saturday" and transformed into a festive event with local vendors, live music, and activities. The Mermaids and Mateys event will feature a costume contest for families and adults, over 70 vendors, a dunk tank, and a kid's area with inflatables and fun activities. Live music will be performed on three stages, and more details on the lineup will be released soon.

Info

Tides Folly Beach 1 Center Street, Folly Beach, South Carolina 29439
Entertainment
to
Google Calendar - Mermaids & Mateys - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mermaids & Mateys - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mermaids & Mateys - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mermaids & Mateys - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 ical