Mermaids & Mateys

× Expand Amanda Vargo (AVPhotography) Mermaid getting ready for her appearance at Mermaid and Mateys Event.

Center Street will be closed for "Salty Saturday" and transformed into a festive event with local vendors, live music, and activities. The Mermaids and Mateys event will feature a costume contest for families and adults, over 70 vendors, a dunk tank, and a kid's area with inflatables and fun activities. Live music will be performed on three stages, and more details on the lineup will be released soon.