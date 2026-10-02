New Year’s Eve Rooftop Dinner

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Gather the family and celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Wild Dunes Indigo Rooftop!

Enjoy a festive Italian-inspired dinner in a beautiful rooftop setting, complete with delicious dishes, coastal views, and plenty of holiday cheer as you toast to the year ahead.

o Adult (ages 13+) – $60

o Child (ages 4–12) – $30

o Young Child (ages 3 and under) – Complimentary