New Year’s Eve Rooftop Dinner
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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
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Wild Dunes
Wild Dunes
Gather the family and celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Wild Dunes Indigo Rooftop!
Enjoy a festive Italian-inspired dinner in a beautiful rooftop setting, complete with delicious dishes, coastal views, and plenty of holiday cheer as you toast to the year ahead.
o Adult (ages 13+) – $60
o Child (ages 4–12) – $30
o Young Child (ages 3 and under) – Complimentary
Info
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Food & Drink, Lifestyle