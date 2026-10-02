Oil and Wax Painting Workshop with Cindy Saadeh at Wild Dunes Resort
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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
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Cindy Saadeh
Wild Dunes
Join artist Cindy Saadeh at the Links Clubhouse for a two-day oil and cold wax workshop at Wild Dunes Resort. Designed for intermediate to advanced painters, this hands-on experience explores expressive, abstract sky and water landscapes using imaginative techniques and creative mark-making.
Bring your own painting supplies and come ready to create something uniquely yours.
Info
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Entertainment, Lifestyle