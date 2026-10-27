Oyster Decoupage and Candle Making Class at Wild Dunes Resort

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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Get creative with a hands-on coastal crafting experience at Wild Dunes Resort! Guests can design their own decoupage oyster shell and handmade oyster shell candle, choosing from a variety of decorative patterns and candle scents to make each piece unique.

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Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Entertainment, Lifestyle
866-359-5593