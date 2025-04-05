Paulaner Beer Hunt

to

Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Celebrate National Beer Day at Wild Dunes!

Join the Paulaner Brewery Scavenger Hunt from April 5th-7th at participating Food & Beverage outlets—no ticket needed!

How it Works:

✔ Grab a passport

✔ Purchase a featured Paulaner beer (Nip: $3/4oz | Pint: $5/full beer)

✔ Get a stamp with each purchase

Win Big!

Collect stamps to score Paulaner prizes

Fill your passport to win an exclusive Wild Dunes prize

Cheers to great beer, fun, and prizes!

Info

Entertainment, Food & Drink
to
