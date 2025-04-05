Paulaner Beer Hunt

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Event Flyer

Celebrate National Beer Day at Wild Dunes!

Join the Paulaner Brewery Scavenger Hunt from April 5th-7th at participating Food & Beverage outlets—no ticket needed!

How it Works:

✔ Grab a passport

✔ Purchase a featured Paulaner beer (Nip: $3/4oz | Pint: $5/full beer)

✔ Get a stamp with each purchase

Win Big!

Collect stamps to score Paulaner prizes

Fill your passport to win an exclusive Wild Dunes prize

Cheers to great beer, fun, and prizes!