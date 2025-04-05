Paulaner Beer Hunt
to
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
×
Wild Dunes Resort
Event Flyer
Celebrate National Beer Day at Wild Dunes!
Join the Paulaner Brewery Scavenger Hunt from April 5th-7th at participating Food & Beverage outlets—no ticket needed!
How it Works:
✔ Grab a passport
✔ Purchase a featured Paulaner beer (Nip: $3/4oz | Pint: $5/full beer)
✔ Get a stamp with each purchase
Win Big!
Collect stamps to score Paulaner prizes
Fill your passport to win an exclusive Wild Dunes prize
Cheers to great beer, fun, and prizes!
Info
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Entertainment, Food & Drink