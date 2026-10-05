× Expand Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding Untitled design - 3 A horse grazes in a paddock. A peaceful view for Pilates & Ponies attendees.

We invite you to join us this fall for an Outdoor Mat Pilates series with Longevity Club Charleston & Kiawah. Start your week off with mindful movement alongside the beauty and peacefulness of the Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding horses and property. This series is inclusive and open to all abilities and fitness levels.

When: September 28th, October 12th & November 16th

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Where: CATR Farms, 2669 Hamilton Road, Johns Island, SC 29455

Cost: $20 per class-Venmo @CATREAS

Please bring your mat and water, and secure your spot by sending your Venmo payment and emailing Grace: gryan@catr-program.org