× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Event Flyer

Send off summer and kick off Labor Day weekend with an evening of shopping, music, and community fun at the Wild Dunes Plaza Block Party. Join us in the Plaza, Friday, September 4 from 4-7 PM to browse local vendors and artists, discover seasonal specials, enjoy live music, and treat the little ones to festive face painting. Savor light hors d’oeuvres as you shop, mingle, and soak up the lively atmosphere of the Plaza with family and friends. Featured vendors include Pink House Pups, Texture Design Co, Vanhope Charleston, I'm Bali, Brilliant Faces and Rancher Hat Bar.