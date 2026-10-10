Resident Artist Reception at Wild Dunes Resort

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Artist Reception

Join Wild Dunes Resort at The Gallery at Sweetgrass on the Plaza on Thursday, October 29, from 5-7 PM for a special Fall Resident Artist Reception celebrating October Resident Artist Heather MacQueen Jones and welcoming November Resident Artist Joan Dromey.

Enjoy an evening of art, conversation, and community while exploring The Gallery’s collection of original works. Meet both artists, learn about their creative processes, and browse a diverse selection of artwork, all while enjoying light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments.