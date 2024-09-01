September is SAVE YOUR PHOTOS Month

Picture Me Organized, a Charleston-based professional photo-organizing consultant invites you to make September the month to organize, preserve, and share your most cherished photographs & videos.

Discover the importance of photo preservation and how it brings families together, keeping memories alive for future generations. Join us for exciting twice-weekly YouTube LIVE events and daily photo-organizing tips on Instagram and Facebook (@PictureMeOrganized).

Take advantage of this free training and support, and be part of this amazing community! Plus, everyone who signs up is automatically entered for a PRIZE GIVEAWAY!

Let's do this, Charleston!

