SIBC Church Service

to

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

We are a community of imperfect people passionately pursuing transformed lives and relationships through treasuring the gospel, glorifying God, and enjoying Jesus!

We are currently discussing Galatians together on Sunday mornings. Our current series is entitled, "From Legalism to Gospel Freedom"

Info

Purple Circles Advertising Presentation - SIBC
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Lifestyle
843-252-6200
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-22 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-22 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-22 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-29 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-29 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-09-29 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-06 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-13 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-13 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-13 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-20 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-20 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SIBC Church Service - 2024-10-20 11:00:00 ical