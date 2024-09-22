Silhouette Artist Clay Rice At Wonder Works!

× Expand All rights reserved. Event Squares - 19 Clay Rice Silhouette Artist Event Details

Join us at the Wonder Works West Ashley Store (1662 Savannah Highway, Suite 260) on Sunday, September 22nd! Clay Rice will be in store cutting custom silhouettes. They make a perfect keepsake or gift for your loved ones.

Clay Rice is an internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning silhouette artist and children's author. Silhouette cutting is a Rice family tradition spanning 3 generations and 2 artists.