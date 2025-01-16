South Carolina Beach Advocates’ 2025 Annual Meeting

× Expand South Carolina Beach Advocates Most Pressing Beach Management Challenges for South Carolina Communities panel hosted by mayors and administrators of South Carolina's coastal communities at the 10th Anniversary Annual Meeting of the South Carolina Beach Advocates in 2024.

South Carolina’s leaders, policymakers, and community members will convene Thursday, January 16 to Friday, January 17, 2025, at Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms for the 2025 Annual Meeting to discuss the significance of our state’s beaches, coastal resilience needs, and plans to preserve the future of our seaside treasures.

The South Carolina Beach Advocates is a non-profit organization of mayors and administrators of South Carolina’s beach communities with a mission to educate the public, governmental authorities, and elected officials on the value of our state’s beaches and inlets.

Learn more about the South Carolina Beach Advocates and the 2025 Annual Meeting at scbeaches.org/2025-annual-meeting. Stay in the know on all updates, announcements, and reminders on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.