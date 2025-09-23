South Carolina Beach Advocates’ 2026 Annual Meeting

× Expand South Carolina Beach Advocates 2025 South Carolina Beach Advocates

South Carolina leaders, policymakers, and community members will convene Monday, January 26 - Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, Hilton Head, for the 2026 Annual Meeting to discuss the significance of our state’s beaches, coastal resilience needs, and plans to preserve the future of our seaside treasures.

The South Carolina Beach Advocates is a non-profit organization of mayors and administrators of South Carolina’s beach communities with a mission to educate the public, governmental authorities, and elected officials on the value of our state’s beaches and inlets.

Learn more about the South Carolina Beach Advocates and the 2026 Annual Meeting at scbeaches.org/2026-annual-meeting. Stay in the know on all updates, announcements, and reminders on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.