St Paddy's Bar Crawl on King Street

Get ready for everyone’s favorite bar crawl! This is one of the busiest and craziest drinking days in Charleston, so why crawl with us? All the details below ⬇️

TLDR: Wear green and join over 1,000 crawlers for insane drink specials at Charleston's BEST bars. Prices go up as the date approaches so get your tickets today! This event will likely sell out again!

Tickets to the crawl are required to receive free and priority entry to participating bars, drink specials, giveaways, and swag!

How will the crawl work?

Check-in from 12pm - 3 pm at Uptown Social, The Brick, or Frontier Lounge (you'll select your check-in location when purchasing your tickets) and get your scorecards/maps, event tees, koozies, other swag and enjoy the kick-off parties. From there, you’ll make your way crawl to the other participating bars while enjoying drink specials, DJs and free & priority entry!

Crawl Ticket Includes:

Custom St Paddy's Crawl Tee and Koozie for the first crawlers to check-in (while supplies last)

Discounted drink specials including: $3 Bud Lights, $4 shots, $5 Tito's and MORE!

Registration party to kick off the crawl

Professional photographers and videographers on hand to capture the party

Free and priority entry to all participating bars with Djs at every stop

Hundreds of other festive crawlers

Portion of ticket sales will support Going Places

Bar Partners:

Uptown

The Brick

Republic

El Jefe

Silver Dollar

Ritual

Babylon

Groovers

Trio

Frontier

Rusty Bull

Drink Features:

$6 Red Bull Cocktails

$5 Tito's & Cutwater Tequila Cocktails

$4 Twisted Teas

$3 Bud Light

$4 Cutwater Tequila shots

$4 Tito's White Tea Shots

$6 Sun Cruisers

$7 High Rise

*Tickets purchased through the LineLeap app come with a Sun Cruiser or Twisted Tea at check-in!

A portion of ticket sales will go to support Going Places Nonprofit.

This event is 21+, and valid IDs are required

*Drinking is 100% optional! Although this is a "bar crawl", that doesn't mean you are required to drink to participate. If you do choose to drink, please drink responsibly.