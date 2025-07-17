Sunset Floating Sound Bath

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Experience deep relaxation, energy alignment, and emotional renewal.

Join us for a unique floating sound bath at the Wild Dunes Swim Center! This experience blends the therapeutic power of sound healing with the weightlessness of floating, creating a profound sense of balance and renewal.

What to Expect:

Float effortlessly on a plush flotation mattress in the heated pool.

Immerse yourself in healing sounds from singing bowls, chimes, tuning forks, and more.

Experience deep relaxation, energy alignment, and emotional renewal.

Stay dry! You’ll step briefly into the pool, but floating mats ensure a dry, stable experience.