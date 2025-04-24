× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Sunset Floating Sound Bath at Wild Dunes Resort

Experience a unique Sunset Floating Sound Bath at Wild Dunes Resort - a unique 75-minute session designed to promote deep relaxation, energy alignment, and emotional renewal. Participants will float will float on plush mats in a heated pool while immersed in the soothing sounds of singing bowls, chimes, and tuning forks—blending the therapeutic power of sound healing with the serenity of sunset. The event will take place on April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Swim Center. Tickets are required.