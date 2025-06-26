Sweetgrass Basket Making Class

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Make your very own!

Learn from a Charleston native the history behind the sweetgrass baskets and how to make your very own.

Join us for this two-hour experience located in the lobby of the Sweetgrass Inn, Thursday’s at 10:00am. Participants will get the opportunity to create their very own basket which they get to take home. $110 per person *space is limited

Due to the complexity of the basket weaving this activity is suitable for those ages 8 and older.