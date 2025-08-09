"The Girl Who Built a Spider" Pool Party for Young and Middle Grade Readers

Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

On Saturday, August 9, Buxton Books and The Club at Wild Dunes will be teaming up to throw a pool party inspired by George Brewington's action-packed middle grade novel, The Girl Who Built a Spider, where dazzling science, new friendships, and killer robots await around every corner.

Luckily, our pool party won't have killer robots. But we do hope to see you there for poolside games, a bounce house, themed snacks, a reading and book signing with author George Brewington, and a visit from special guest and beloved author Angela May (The Islanders Series)!

