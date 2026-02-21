Thursday Night Watercolor Painting Workshops with Giselle Harrington
to
Simpatico Gallery 63 Broad Street , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29401
Giselle Harrington
Close-up of a painting by Giselle Harrington
Every Thursday night in February, March and April, Simpatico Gallery will be hosting a watercolor workshop, open to watercolor painters of all levels. Each evening, Giselle Harrington will cover essential watercolor painting techniques and apply them to a specific subject. Students can join any and as many workshops as they like as suits their schedules and subject-interests: See below for subjects to be covered on specific dates.
Beginners are welcome. Each registrant will receive a series of short videos ahead of time to help prepare incoming students with essential watercolor handling skills: The videos should take students less than an hour to look over and practice from.
Weekly themes:
Feb 12: Trees
Feb 19: Fields
Feb 26: Buildings
March 5: Water
March 12: Clouds
March 19: Sunsets
March 26: Florals
April 2: Birds
April 9: Dogs + Cats
April 16: People
April 23: Landscape composition