Thursday Night Watercolor Painting Workshops with Giselle Harrington

Simpatico Gallery 63 Broad Street , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29401

Every Thursday night in February, March and April, Simpatico Gallery will be hosting a watercolor workshop, open to watercolor painters of all levels. Each evening, Giselle Harrington will cover essential watercolor painting techniques and apply them to a specific subject. Students can join any and as many workshops as they like as suits their schedules and subject-interests: See below for subjects to be covered on specific dates.

Beginners are welcome. Each registrant will receive a series of short videos ahead of time to help prepare incoming students with essential watercolor handling skills: The videos should take students less than an hour to look over and practice from.

Weekly themes:

Feb 12: Trees

Feb 19: Fields

Feb 26: Buildings

March 5: Water

March 12: Clouds

March 19: Sunsets

March 26: Florals

April 2: Birds

April 9: Dogs + Cats

April 16: People

April 23: Landscape composition

Info

Entertainment, Lifestyle
6033692928
