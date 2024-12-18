Ugly Sweater Karaoke with Jerrah

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Get festive and fun at our Ugly Sweater Karaoke Night with Jerrah on Wednesday, December 18th, at 7 pm! Show off your singing skills and your tackiest holiday sweater for a chance to win prizes in our Ugly Sweater Contest. Enjoy great company, laughs, and entertainment by the water. Don’t miss this night of holiday cheer and tunes!

