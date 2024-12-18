× Expand Islander 71 Ugly Sweater Karaoke with Jerrah

Get festive and fun at our Ugly Sweater Karaoke Night with Jerrah on Wednesday, December 18th, at 7 pm! Show off your singing skills and your tackiest holiday sweater for a chance to win prizes in our Ugly Sweater Contest. Enjoy great company, laughs, and entertainment by the water. Don’t miss this night of holiday cheer and tunes!